Magistrates respond to zoning change, truck stop proposal Published 11:30 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

CORRECTION: TIS, which stands for Traffic Impact Study, was incorrectly called “Traffic Information Study” in the text version. The Sun regrets the error.

As confirmed in previous articles, the Clark County Fiscal Court approved in May a proposed ordinance changing the zoning classification at 1859 Paris Road, near Interstate 64.

However, some members of the community – including the Paris Road Action Group – showed concern, particularly with a truck stop that they felt would be inadequately placed at the location.

Email newsletter signup

Asked for comment, multiple Magistrates responded.

One of them was Magistrate Robert Blanton.

Blanton’s full statement is as follows:

“With regards to the exit ninety-six [sic] rezoning, I have been assured and feel certain that the Winchester Clark County Planning Commission complied with all public notice requirements and public hearing protocol.

Furthermore, the comprehensive plan that was deliberated for months after considerable public input, supported the Commission’s recommendation to approve the zoning map amendment at exit ninety-six [sic]. That finding is paramount in the zoning process as required by KRS 100.

Be mindful, the Clark County Fiscal Court can only act on the zoning map request that was before the Commission. The Fiscal Court has no authority to approve or deny development plans.

Some feel that the new zoning classification is appropriate, but the proposed development could be improved upon. It is my belief that those concerns will be addressed in public during the Planning Commission development plan review phase.

Our community should also remember that advisory Boards and Commissions (like the Planning Commission) are comprised of volunteer civic minded members. These citizens listen to the facts and act in the best interests of Winchester and Clark County when considering agenda items. After all, they are community citizens first and foremost.

Rest assured that as a member of the Clark County Fiscal Court I hear the people of all Clark County. I make decisions that I feel will advance and accomplish our community goals and objectives.”

Magistrate Steve Craycraft also responded, sharing some concerns in the process.

During the Fiscal Court’s vote to approve the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, which passed 6-1, Craycraft was the lone ‘no’ vote.

Points made by Craycraft are presented below:

“I can see that it would be good for the county financially, be good [for] the industrial park, and it would provide some services on the north side of the county…my only concern is the traffic issue.

There is a bottleneck right there. It narrows down from four lanes to two. If you add in this project, it’s [going to] be big [and] they’re [going to] have 150 overnight truck parking spaces…we already have a real bad issue at the high school on [Route] 627…here we’re looking at doing poor planning on the other side of town.

I couldn’t tell you how many people emailed me, called me, stopped me, and thanked me for what I’m doing…I realize in the comprehensive plan that it was designated for this and…all we’ve had to do is change zoning.

it’s inevitable that that piece of property…[is] going to be developed into something someday…I don’t really have a problem with what they’re putting in there…I don’t love the idea of having a truck stop, but…we don’t get to choose.

I don’t really have an issue with [noise abatement]. I would think that with pollution, everything should be looked at…there’s a pretty good space there between where the vehicles would be sitting and the nearest homes.

The big thing that I wish that we could get is…the [Kentucky] Transportation Cabinet [to] look at this.”

Craycraft advocated for a TIS, or Traffic Impact Study, to be undertaken.