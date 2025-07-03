Work on High Side project extends to Low Side Published 2:30 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Main Street High Side Project continues moving forward, with plans for the near future following the fourth of July.

According to the most recent edition of the Main Street High Side Project newsletter, released on June 27, a recent meeting between the City Of Winchester, The Allen Company, and Palmer Engineering saw The Allen Company provide an update that the final retaining wall has been poured on the High Side, at the location near the Lexington Avenue end of the project area. Having completed this phase, the concrete company is set to begin cleaning the area in preparation for upcoming stages.

In the meantime, work has started on the Low Side with sidewalks near the Broadway Street and Main Street intersection having been demolished and asphalt backfill being used for the footer curb – defined as the base for a curb, and which is often laid prior to the curb itself.

Water meters along this section, lying between The Happy Corner and High Speed Collectibles businesses – have been relocated. All sewer laterals crossing Main Street in this location, made of copper, have been inspected and determined to be in good condition thereby eliminating the need for replacement.

Meanwhile, concrete continues being poured for sidewalks, and both pedestrian and social stairs – which are located on the High Side. Afterward, brick work will continue to progress.

Crews have been busy removing the remaining sections of sidewalk on the High Side and replacing them with dense-grade gravel, a final step in completing excavation on that side of the street.

According to the newsletter, during the week of June 30th, curb bump-outs were scheduled to be installed between Broadway Street and Cleveland Avenue. New sidewalks were set to be poured, with temporary business closures potentially necessary during such time to allow the concrete to cure, a twenty-four hour process. The City of Winchester and The Allen Company stated they would notify business owners in advance.

As work began, a shift in traffic flow took place with vehicles following an S-shaped pattern toward the previously closed section of the road near the Broadway end of the project. This adjustment was expected to reduce the need for ongoing traffic flagging, in which workers or signs are used to control vehicle flow in a construction area.

On the Lexington Avenue end of the project, 14 water meter boxes were set to be relocated, and the sewer laterals in the area inspected. Any lines made from outdated or damaged materials were to be replaced and, once work was complete, crews were set to begin demolishing sidewalks between Court Street and Lexington Avenue.

Following the Fourth of July, action continues.

Daily concrete pours will continue for new sidewalks on the High Side, with the City of Winchester and The Allen Company coordinating with individual business owners about temporary closures that may be required.

At the present moment, construction has not begun on the section of the project directly in front of the Clark County Courthouse, between Court Street and Cleveland Avenue.