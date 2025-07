Clark County Fair Pageant Results Published 12:30 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Here is a list of some results from different pageants of the Clark County Fair:

Ms. Clark Co Fair

Sabrina Shrout

Mrs. Clark Co Fair

Paige Swope

Little Miss and Mister Clark Co

Harlow Lutes and Xavier Adams

Miss Clark Co Fair

Katherine Frazier

Miss Teen Clark Co Fair

Kara McDonald

Miss Teen Clark Co

Emily Walker

Miss Preteen Clark Co Fair

Maddi Woolery

Miss Preteen Clark Co

Annie Mae White