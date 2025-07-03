Clark County Fair 4H Exhibits Results
Published 1:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025
Clark County 4-H would like to congratulate all the individuals who participated in the 2025 Clark County Fair & Horse Show. We had so many great entries and we are so proud of all our participants! This year’s winners include:
Joanna Yates, Grand Champion Overall Fair Exhibit and Callie Fleming, Reserve Overall Fair Exhibit.
Division 6015:Horticulture & Plant Science
Grand Champion: Callie Fleming
Reserve: Callie Fleming
Dish Gardens: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Vegetable Container Gardens: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Annual Container Gardens: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Blue Ribbon: Jayci White
House Plant: Champion Blue Ribbon: Jayci White
Hanging Baskets: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Herb Container Garden: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Garden and/or Orchard Display: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Garden Display Potato: Champion Blue Ribbon: Jayci White
Division 6018:Crops Project
Grand Champion: Jayci White
Mixed Hay ½ Bale-Champion Blue Ribbon: Jayci White
Division 6025: Wood Science
Grand Champion: Gideon Adams
Level 1 NOT From a kit: Champion Blue Ribbon: Gideon Adams; Blue Ribbon: Jayci White, Callie Fleming
Division 6026:Entomology/Honey
Grand Champion: Briella Sherman
Reserve: Isa Sumner
Entemology First Year Project: Champion Blue Ribbon: Isa Sumner
White Honey: Champion Blue Ribbon: Briella Sherman
Amber Honey: Champion Blue Ribbon: Briella Sherman
Division 6027: Forestry
Grand Champion: Callie Fleming
First Year Leaf Collection: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Division 6029: Arts & Crafts
Grand Champion: Callie Fleming
Reserve: Callie Fleming
Jr Acrylic Painting-Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond; Blue Ribbon: Becca Sparks, Gabrielle Laboyteaux; Red Ribbon: Briella Sherman, William Mann, Alistair Griffith, Sarah Stanfield, Blake Disel, Lea Morgan, Carly Klinglesmith
Sr Acrylic Painting-Champion Blue Ribbon: Amaya White
Jr Water Color-Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond; Blue Ribbon: Annabelle Fletcher; Red Ribbon: Ellyanna Johnson, Emily Stanfield
Sr Water Color-Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White; Blue Ribbon: Bernadette Keim; Red Ribbon: Audrey Sparks
Jr Abstract-Red Ribbon: Corinne Hammond
Sr Abstract-Champion Blue Ribbon: Audrey Sparks
Jr Self Portrait: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond; Blue Ribbon: Kevin Robinson
Jr Oil Pastel: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond; Red Ribbon: Eleanor Stanfield
Jr Blueprint Paper Print: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond
Jr Five Color Design: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond
Jr Computer Drawing: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond
Jr Contour Drawing: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Red Ribbon: Corinne Hammond
Jr Two Point Perspective: Champion Blue Ribbon: Kevin Robinson
Sr Two Point Perspective: Champion Blue Ribbon: Audrey Sparks
Jr Circular Shape Object: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond
Jr Color Pencil: Blue Ribbon: Addison Boyd, Corinne Hammond; Red Ribbon: Becca Sparks; White Ribbon: Viktor Ebert
Jr Pen and Ink: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond
Sr Pen and Ink: Blue Ribbon: Emily Stanfield
Jr. Cartooning: Red Ribbon: Vincente Gray
Jr. Felted Wool: Champion Blue Ribbon: Gabrielle Laboyteaux
Jr Clay: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Blue Ribbon: Jasper Curtis
Jr Clay Bust: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Jr Art Trends: Champion Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis; Blue Ribbon: Corrine Hammond; Red Ribbon: Ellyanna Johnson, Eleanor Stanfield, Emily Stanfield, Mia Grzanka
Sr Art Trends: Champion Blue Ribbon: Izzie Herringshaw; Blue Ribbon: Amaya White, Audrey Sparks
Jr Jewelry: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond
Jr Leathercraft: Champion Blue Ribbon: Audrey Sparks; Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis
Sr Leathercraft: Champion Blue Ribbon: Mallory Ellis
Jr Heritage Arts: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Division 6030-Photography
Grand Champion: Deacon McIntosh
Reserve: Kullan McIntosh
Water: Champion Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis; Blue Ribbon: Mallory Ellis, Haley Ellis; Red Ribbon: Mckenna Winburn, Mallory Ellis
Natural Scenic: Champion Blue Ribbon: Kullan McIntosh; Blue Ribbon: Mallory Ellis, Haley Ellis, Callie Fleming; Red Ribbon: Kailei Winburn, Mckenna Winburn
Native Plants: Red Ribbon: Kailei Winburn
Insect: Champion Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis; Red Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Livestock: Champion Blue Ribbon: Deacon McIntosh
Agriculture Scenic: Champion Blue Ribbon: Kailei Winburn
Companion Animal: Red Ribbon: Mallory Ellis
Formal/Candid Portrait: Champion Blue Ribbon: Mckenna Winburn
Urban Scenic: Red Ribbon: Kailei Winburn, Mckenna Winburn
Event: Red Ribbon: Callie Fleming
National/International: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming, Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis; Red Ribbon: Mckenna Winburn
Family: Champion Blue Ribbon: Mckenna Winburn
Culture: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Blue Ribbon: Kailei Winburn
Patterns/Designs: Red Ribbon: Mallory Ellis
Dealing With Stress: Red Ribbon: Kailei Winburn
Division 6032-Sewing
Grand Champion: Joanna Yates
Reserve: Lillian Hall
Jr. Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rachel Scalf; Blue Ribbon: Dorothy Thacker, Marshall Duquette, Emma Music; Red Ribbon: Adeline Kuster, Roselyn Kuster
Jr Non-Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Jenna Powell; Blue Ribbon: Braelyn Embs, Ariana Spencer, Angelynn Kirk, Jillian Garrison, Zelie Thacker, Adeline Kuster, Emily Martin, Kaylee Smith, John Kuster, Sarah Stanfield; Red Ribbon: Ava Clem, Blakely Bridgewater, Roselyn Kuster, William Mann, Grant Music, Amelia Dunn, Keleigh Tussey
Unit II Non-Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Darci Gould; Blue Ribbon: Becca Sparks; Red Ribbon: Adele Sayre, Olivia Mann, Bella Kyle, Hattie Sayre
Unit III Top It Off: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White
Unit III Non-Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Coraline White; Red Ribbon: Anne Thacker, Addison Boyd
Let’s Be Casual Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Lillian Hall; Blue Ribbon: Leah Davis, Audrey Kohler; Red Ribbon: Anna Hampton
Let’s Be Casual Non-Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White; Blue Ribbon: Maggie Vanderploog
Sr Dress It Up: Champion Blue Ribbon: Abigail Taylor; Blue Ribbon: Heidi
Castle; Red Ribbon: Gemma Keim
Match It Up Non-Clothing: Champion Blue Ribbon: Bernadette Keim
Sr Leisure Time: Champion Blue Ribbon: Eliana Svoboda
Formal Affair: Champion Blue Ribbon: Joanna Yates
Sr Upcycle It Clothing: Champion Blue Ribbon: Zed White
Division 6033-Needlework
Grand Champion: Eileen Thacker
Reserve: Bernadette Keim
Small Crochet Item: Champion Blue Ribbon: Abigail Adams
Crochet Item Int Skill: Champion Blue Ribbon: Abigail Adams
Crochet Item Pair Adv Skill: Champion Blue Ribbon: Bernadette Keim
Small Patchwork Quilt: Champion Blue Ribbon: Addison Boyd
Precut Squares/Strips Quilt: Champion Blue Ribbon: Ella Curtis
Non-Traditional Fabric Quilt: Champion Blue Ribbon: Eileen Thacker
Division 6035-Food Exhibits
Grand Champion: Jasper Curtis
Reserve: Abigail Adams
Oatmeal Muffins: Champion Blue Ribbon: Adriana Engelbrecht
Scones: Champion Red Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Cornmeal Muffin: Champion Blue Ribbon: Sarah Stanfield; Blue Ribbon: Ella Curis
Chewy Granola Bars: Champion Red Ribbon: Callie Fleming
Brownies: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Red Ribbon: Gabrielle Laboyteaux
Snickerdoodle Cookies: Champion Blue Ribbon: Jasper Curtis; Blue Ribbon: Callie
Fleming; Red Ribbon: Gabrielle Laboyteaux
½ Chocolate Cake: Champion Blue Ribbon: Coraline White
Pretzels: Champion Blue Ribbon: Abigail Adams
Chocolate Fudge: Red Ribbon: Abigail Adams
Adapted Food: Champion Blue Ribbon: Megan Robinson
Division 6039-Home Environment
Grand Champion: Rowan White
Reserve: Amaya White
Texture Collage: Champion Blue Ribbon: Amaya White; Blue Ribbon: Rowan White
Decorative Item for Home & Photo: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White; Blue Ribbon:
Mallory Ellis, Audrey Sparks, Callie Fleming
Invitation/Thank You Letter: Champion Blue Ribbon: Megan Robinson
Old/Discarded Item Made Useful: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White
Open Class All Ages
Arts/Crafts: Blue Ribbon: Ellyanna Johnson
Open Class Cloverbud
Forestry/Entomology: Blue Ribbon: Case Fleming
Drawing/Painting: Blue Ribbon: Carmen Larrett