Clark County Fair 4H Exhibits Results Published 1:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Clark County 4-H would like to congratulate all the individuals who participated in the 2025 Clark County Fair & Horse Show. We had so many great entries and we are so proud of all our participants! This year’s winners include:

Joanna Yates, Grand Champion Overall Fair Exhibit and Callie Fleming, Reserve Overall Fair Exhibit.

Division 6015:Horticulture & Plant Science

Grand Champion: Callie Fleming

Reserve: Callie Fleming

Dish Gardens: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Vegetable Container Gardens: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Annual Container Gardens: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Blue Ribbon: Jayci White

House Plant: Champion Blue Ribbon: Jayci White

Hanging Baskets: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Herb Container Garden: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Garden and/or Orchard Display: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Garden Display Potato: Champion Blue Ribbon: Jayci White

Division 6018:Crops Project

Grand Champion: Jayci White

Mixed Hay ½ Bale-Champion Blue Ribbon: Jayci White

Division 6025: Wood Science

Grand Champion: Gideon Adams

Level 1 NOT From a kit: Champion Blue Ribbon: Gideon Adams; Blue Ribbon: Jayci White, Callie Fleming

Division 6026:Entomology/Honey

Grand Champion: Briella Sherman

Reserve: Isa Sumner

Entemology First Year Project: Champion Blue Ribbon: Isa Sumner

White Honey: Champion Blue Ribbon: Briella Sherman

Amber Honey: Champion Blue Ribbon: Briella Sherman

Division 6027: Forestry

Grand Champion: Callie Fleming

First Year Leaf Collection: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Division 6029: Arts & Crafts

Grand Champion: Callie Fleming

Reserve: Callie Fleming

Jr Acrylic Painting-Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond; Blue Ribbon: Becca Sparks, Gabrielle Laboyteaux; Red Ribbon: Briella Sherman, William Mann, Alistair Griffith, Sarah Stanfield, Blake Disel, Lea Morgan, Carly Klinglesmith

Sr Acrylic Painting-Champion Blue Ribbon: Amaya White

Jr Water Color-Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond; Blue Ribbon: Annabelle Fletcher; Red Ribbon: Ellyanna Johnson, Emily Stanfield

Sr Water Color-Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White; Blue Ribbon: Bernadette Keim; Red Ribbon: Audrey Sparks

Jr Abstract-Red Ribbon: Corinne Hammond

Sr Abstract-Champion Blue Ribbon: Audrey Sparks

Jr Self Portrait: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond; Blue Ribbon: Kevin Robinson

Jr Oil Pastel: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond; Red Ribbon: Eleanor Stanfield

Jr Blueprint Paper Print: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond

Jr Five Color Design: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond

Jr Computer Drawing: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond

Jr Contour Drawing: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Red Ribbon: Corinne Hammond

Jr Two Point Perspective: Champion Blue Ribbon: Kevin Robinson

Sr Two Point Perspective: Champion Blue Ribbon: Audrey Sparks

Jr Circular Shape Object: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond

Jr Color Pencil: Blue Ribbon: Addison Boyd, Corinne Hammond; Red Ribbon: Becca Sparks; White Ribbon: Viktor Ebert

Jr Pen and Ink: Champion Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond

Sr Pen and Ink: Blue Ribbon: Emily Stanfield

Jr. Cartooning: Red Ribbon: Vincente Gray

Jr. Felted Wool: Champion Blue Ribbon: Gabrielle Laboyteaux

Jr Clay: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Blue Ribbon: Jasper Curtis

Jr Clay Bust: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Jr Art Trends: Champion Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis; Blue Ribbon: Corrine Hammond; Red Ribbon: Ellyanna Johnson, Eleanor Stanfield, Emily Stanfield, Mia Grzanka

Sr Art Trends: Champion Blue Ribbon: Izzie Herringshaw; Blue Ribbon: Amaya White, Audrey Sparks

Jr Jewelry: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Blue Ribbon: Corinne Hammond

Jr Leathercraft: Champion Blue Ribbon: Audrey Sparks; Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis

Sr Leathercraft: Champion Blue Ribbon: Mallory Ellis

Jr Heritage Arts: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Division 6030-Photography

Grand Champion: Deacon McIntosh

Reserve: Kullan McIntosh

Water: Champion Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis; Blue Ribbon: Mallory Ellis, Haley Ellis; Red Ribbon: Mckenna Winburn, Mallory Ellis

Natural Scenic: Champion Blue Ribbon: Kullan McIntosh; Blue Ribbon: Mallory Ellis, Haley Ellis, Callie Fleming; Red Ribbon: Kailei Winburn, Mckenna Winburn

Native Plants: Red Ribbon: Kailei Winburn

Insect: Champion Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis; Red Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Livestock: Champion Blue Ribbon: Deacon McIntosh

Agriculture Scenic: Champion Blue Ribbon: Kailei Winburn

Companion Animal: Red Ribbon: Mallory Ellis

Formal/Candid Portrait: Champion Blue Ribbon: Mckenna Winburn

Urban Scenic: Red Ribbon: Kailei Winburn, Mckenna Winburn

Event: Red Ribbon: Callie Fleming

National/International: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming, Blue Ribbon: Haley Ellis; Red Ribbon: Mckenna Winburn

Family: Champion Blue Ribbon: Mckenna Winburn

Culture: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Blue Ribbon: Kailei Winburn

Patterns/Designs: Red Ribbon: Mallory Ellis

Dealing With Stress: Red Ribbon: Kailei Winburn

Division 6032-Sewing

Grand Champion: Joanna Yates

Reserve: Lillian Hall

Jr. Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rachel Scalf; Blue Ribbon: Dorothy Thacker, Marshall Duquette, Emma Music; Red Ribbon: Adeline Kuster, Roselyn Kuster

Jr Non-Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Jenna Powell; Blue Ribbon: Braelyn Embs, Ariana Spencer, Angelynn Kirk, Jillian Garrison, Zelie Thacker, Adeline Kuster, Emily Martin, Kaylee Smith, John Kuster, Sarah Stanfield; Red Ribbon: Ava Clem, Blakely Bridgewater, Roselyn Kuster, William Mann, Grant Music, Amelia Dunn, Keleigh Tussey

Unit II Non-Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Darci Gould; Blue Ribbon: Becca Sparks; Red Ribbon: Adele Sayre, Olivia Mann, Bella Kyle, Hattie Sayre

Unit III Top It Off: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White

Unit III Non-Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Coraline White; Red Ribbon: Anne Thacker, Addison Boyd

Let’s Be Casual Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Lillian Hall; Blue Ribbon: Leah Davis, Audrey Kohler; Red Ribbon: Anna Hampton

Let’s Be Casual Non-Clothing Option: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White; Blue Ribbon: Maggie Vanderploog

Sr Dress It Up: Champion Blue Ribbon: Abigail Taylor; Blue Ribbon: Heidi

Castle; Red Ribbon: Gemma Keim

Match It Up Non-Clothing: Champion Blue Ribbon: Bernadette Keim

Sr Leisure Time: Champion Blue Ribbon: Eliana Svoboda

Formal Affair: Champion Blue Ribbon: Joanna Yates

Sr Upcycle It Clothing: Champion Blue Ribbon: Zed White

Division 6033-Needlework

Grand Champion: Eileen Thacker

Reserve: Bernadette Keim

Small Crochet Item: Champion Blue Ribbon: Abigail Adams

Crochet Item Int Skill: Champion Blue Ribbon: Abigail Adams

Crochet Item Pair Adv Skill: Champion Blue Ribbon: Bernadette Keim

Small Patchwork Quilt: Champion Blue Ribbon: Addison Boyd

Precut Squares/Strips Quilt: Champion Blue Ribbon: Ella Curtis

Non-Traditional Fabric Quilt: Champion Blue Ribbon: Eileen Thacker

Division 6035-Food Exhibits

Grand Champion: Jasper Curtis

Reserve: Abigail Adams

Oatmeal Muffins: Champion Blue Ribbon: Adriana Engelbrecht

Scones: Champion Red Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Cornmeal Muffin: Champion Blue Ribbon: Sarah Stanfield; Blue Ribbon: Ella Curis

Chewy Granola Bars: Champion Red Ribbon: Callie Fleming

Brownies: Champion Blue Ribbon: Callie Fleming; Red Ribbon: Gabrielle Laboyteaux

Snickerdoodle Cookies: Champion Blue Ribbon: Jasper Curtis; Blue Ribbon: Callie

Fleming; Red Ribbon: Gabrielle Laboyteaux

½ Chocolate Cake: Champion Blue Ribbon: Coraline White

Pretzels: Champion Blue Ribbon: Abigail Adams

Chocolate Fudge: Red Ribbon: Abigail Adams

Adapted Food: Champion Blue Ribbon: Megan Robinson

Division 6039-Home Environment

Grand Champion: Rowan White

Reserve: Amaya White

Texture Collage: Champion Blue Ribbon: Amaya White; Blue Ribbon: Rowan White

Decorative Item for Home & Photo: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White; Blue Ribbon:

Mallory Ellis, Audrey Sparks, Callie Fleming

Invitation/Thank You Letter: Champion Blue Ribbon: Megan Robinson

Old/Discarded Item Made Useful: Champion Blue Ribbon: Rowan White

Open Class All Ages

Arts/Crafts: Blue Ribbon: Ellyanna Johnson

Open Class Cloverbud

Forestry/Entomology: Blue Ribbon: Case Fleming

Drawing/Painting: Blue Ribbon: Carmen Larrett