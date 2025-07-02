Wills retires as president of Community Trust Bank Published 11:30 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Both professionally and his community endeavors, David Wills has become a familiar face to many Clark County citizens.

Now, the long-time banking employee is calling it a career.

Wills, who joined Community Trust Bank, Inc., in 2001 and has served as Winchester Market President, announced his retirement recently.

A ceremony honoring him took place inside the Community Trust Bank building at 120 S. Main St. on Friday, June 27.

“It’s been a great career. I’m looking forward to retirement and continuing to work in the community,” Wills said. “Winchester and Clark County has been a great place to live, raise my family, go to church, [and] be involved.”

Wills began his career in 1977, during the presidency of the late Jimmy Carter.

After starting out at Federal Land Bank, the Pendleton County native was later named Vice President and Director of Pioneer Federal Savings Bank before moving on to Pendleton Federal Savings Bank as President and CEO in 1993.

After moving to Community Trust Bank in 2001, Wills’ stint with the company easily made up his longest-term stay at any one location.

The appreciation and dedication others from the community have for Wells was evident on Friday, with attendees to his retirement ceremony including Winchester-Clark County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cindy Banks, Winchester-Clark County Industrial Development Authority Director Brad Sowden, Winchester-Clark County Tourism Executive Director Jill Hamlin, and more.

While they gathered to eat lunch and chow down multiple dessert options, Wills was awarded with gifts that included a plaque from Community Trust Bank, multiple gift baskets, gift cards, and more.

Reflecting on his time in banking, Wills explained some of the changes that have taken place through the years.

“When I started, they didn’t have credit reports, so we had to do our own research on that,” he said. “A lot of the technology, the underwriting…it’s all changed [and] evolved.”

While Wills looks forward to spending time with his fiance, Paula, as well as two kids and five grandchildren, he looks to still be involved in Winchester as well.

“For the future, I’ll be involved with the Farm Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, [and] I’m still on the board here,” he said.