Clark County youth attend Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys & Girls Ranch Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch is having its 50th camping season in 2025.

A press release from Executive Director Jerry Wagner confirms that Clark County youth have been involved.

In particular, campers during the week of June 16th came from Clark County, as well as Carlisle, Edmondson, Fleming, Henry, Hopkins, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Ohio, Owen, Trimble, and Warren counties.

With Gilbertsville located in Marshall County, on the far west end of the state, Clark was among the easternmost counties to be involved.

The Boys & Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization dedicated to building self-esteem and teaching kids to have respect for themselves, others, and law enforcement professionals. Thanks for the support of sheriffs, fellow members, as well as contributors, the camp is free to all campers. Donations directly benefit the camp, with the cost of serving each child being approximately $500 per week.

With its 2025 camping season lasting from June 9 through July 17, the camp serves boys and girls on alternating weeks in what’s a fun and memorable summer experience.

Activities include arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery, and a variety of enrichment programs such as leadership, fire prevention, horse appreciation, and drug awareness.

Executive Director Jerry Wagner expresses gratitude to those who have supported the camp during its fifty years, emphasizing the importance of continued contributions that make a difference in the lives of children.

To invest in a child’s life or gather additional information, individuals are welcome to contact the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch at 270-362-8660.