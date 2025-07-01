Day of Valor thanks and provides resources for veterans Published 10:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The auxiliary gym at George Rogers Clark High School was filled to capacity on Saturday.

Such is the case in Clark County when veterans are to be honored and supported.

The Veterans Day of Valor, which took place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., provided support with a variety of resources and also had individuals speak to honor those who have served.

“We have such a great community…just looking out at the crowd and seeing so many veterans here and so many people [coming] out to honor our veterans [is] just absolutely…wonderful,” said Kim Elkins, who helped organize the event.

Veteran groups present included Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 12, National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS) Chapter 23, Rolling Thunder, Inc. – though members are not required to be veterans – and more.

Richard Doughty, Commander of the Harold G. Epperson Detachment of the Marine Corps League, spoke of the sacrifice made by Epperson – a Medal of Honor recipient who sacrificed his life during World War II.

“He [made] a split second decision, [jumped] on a grenade. He took the blunt of the explosion,” said Doughty, also a veteran. “That’s who we proudly support…there’s a bridge named after him here in town…we like to help with the community.”

Emerson McAfee, a veteran and President of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1066, spoke of what his experiences taught him.

“It woke me up [and] made me look at the world a little different from what I was looking at as a young man,” he said, hoping that members of the younger generation would remember them. “I hope they’ll dig and look and read anything they can find about the Vietnam War.”

During a ceremony that took place early in the event, state senator Greg Elkins was one of many individuals who spoke.

He was joined by Clark County Judge-Executive Les Yates as well as Winchester Mayor JoEllen Reed, who recalled someone using the words courage, sacrifice, resilience, honor, and community to describe veterans.

“That’s who they are, that’s what they are, [and] that’s who they are all the time,” said Mayor Reed, who also delivered an opening prayer. “We’re so proud of our nation. We’re so thankful that our veterans answered [the] call.”

State treasurer Mark Metcalfe spoke.

“This is a great event. It’s all about remembrance,” he said. “I want to…say thank you to them again.”

Staff of Congressman Andy Barr’s office were also present, as were local community figures such as Magistrate Steve Craycraft, Clark County Coroner Neal Oliver, Clark County Property Valuation Administrator Jada Brady, Sheriff Bill Perdue, former Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner, and Bill Wesley – a Kentucky state representative from District 91, who also spoke.

“We celebrate our veterans today…for this great nation that we’re in,” he said. “How many of us love this nation that we’re in? That’s [possible] because of the sacrifice that has been made over the years.”

Other organizations providing a variety of services and resources for veterans included Lady Veterans Connect, Veterans Resources United of Central/Southeastern Kentucky, Military Missions, Kentucky COMPETES, Kentucky Career Center, Lifeline Homecare, and Bluegrass Care Navigators.

Certain items, such as gift cards and more, were awarded to others via raffle thanks to the American Dream Basket Collection.

Services dedicated to mental health support – such as Mountain Comprehensive Care Center – were also present.

Jack Mattingly, who founded the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall and was present along with the exhibit, mentioned that such need is ongoing for many who have served.

“The suicide rate for veterans in the United States right now [is] forty per day,” he said, noting that many veterans – particularly in combat – were in need of talking to each other. “They have been there and they know what you’re going through.”

Lady Veterans Connect Executive Director Phyllis Abbott, who also played a significant role in organizing the event, offered some additional thoughts.

“It’s always a privilege to serve a veteran, whether it’s here or in our traditional home or out [in] the community,” she said. “We want to recognize and always honor our veterans for the privileges that [they] have provided us.”