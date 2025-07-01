Clark County students take to the arts Published 10:30 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Having a school full of students might not be the most expected sight in late June.

However, Justice Elementary School in Clark County made it a possibility during the week of June 23 – 27.

The creative summer art camp featuring education about a variety of artistic subjects took place during the week, allowing elementary-aged students to explore opportunities and gain first-hand knowledge in various skills.

Put together by Clark County Public Schools, led in large part by Director of Community Schools Initiatives Christy Bush, the week offered classes in dance, music, theater, art, and – from Monday through Wednesday – clay art.

Baker Intermediate School choral director and theater director Collin Berner guided students, and BIS art teacher Molly Sell taught canvas art – with students making designs such as flowers and caterpillars – and more.

Retired Conkwright Elementary School band director Trish Torline and new CCPS music educator Abby Fowler, formerly of Madison County, taught students how to both play and string ukuleles.

Thus, youth were given a more in-depth understanding of the way their instruments were made.

“[With] a smaller group like this, you can do a lot more…experimental [art],” Sell said.

While Clark County Public Schools was busy seeing its staff joyfully work, others collaborated as well.

Winchester Christian Ballet was present with instructors Chynah Thompson and Anna Waldrop.

“Justice reached out about wanting to offer some dance classes this week…our goal this week is just to expose [students] to different styles of dance, specifically focusing on ballet and lyrical,” said Thompson. “We’ve used a lot of classical ballet music as well as instrumental Disney pieces and songs from Disney movies…the goal with ‘Colors of the Wind’ was having them listen to what the words are saying and thinking of creative ways to show the lyrics with movement.

The song “Colors of the Wind” by Judy Kahn was featured in Disney’s 1995 hit “Pocahontas”.

Clark County Health Department also assisted in the event.

On one of the days they were present, CCHD Health Education Planner Kayla Walton sought to teach students about healthy eating by making a homemade vegetable ranch dip.

“I love to see them try it and taste it…when they tasted it, they really liked it,” she said. “It’s good to see [students] try new things.”

Thanks to a grant from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Summer Boost program, students also received a book each day, with remaining books going to Clark County Public Schools’ mobile “Book Bus” to further benefit students.