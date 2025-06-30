Dr. Davis says goodbye to Winchester Published 1:00 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The office of Dr. William Davis at 1414 W. Lexington Avenue was filled with a large number of individuals on Monday, June 23.

However, this waiting room was not with individuals waiting to see the long-time Winchester physician.

Dr. Davis, who has operated Davis Family Medicine as a family practice physician, celebrated his retirement with dozens from throughout the community.

“I wanted a chance to say goodbye to people, let them say goodbye to me, and just transition,” said Dr. Davis. “I’m not going to stop living. I’m just going to stop practicing medicine.”

Davis, a father of four who has been married to his wife, Garnett, for over 50 years, graduated medical school 47 years ago and has practiced for 44 years.

“You won’t find a better man,” said Garnett Davis. “He’s got the passion…there are all kinds of stories.”

A Winchester native, the last eleven-and-a-half years have been spent with Davis Family Medicine, a practice associated with Clark Clinic – which is an off-site family clinic associated with Clark Regional Medical Center.

On its Facebook page, CRMC left a long message praising Dr. Davis along with photos featuring several staff members – such as CEO Matt Smith – and more.

“After years of dedicated service and compassionate care, we were honored to celebrate the retirement of Dr. William Davis with a heartfelt send-off surrounded by colleagues, friends, family and staff,” it said. “Dr. Davis has made a lasting impact on our community and the countless patients he’s cared for throughout his career. His legacy of kindness, excellence, and commitment to healthcare will not be forgotten.”

Yet Dr. Davis’ work for the community goes beyond the office as well.

While still practicing medicine, he obtained a Master of Divinity degree and served as a Methodist pastor for seven years.

“I’ve had a really neat run,” he added.

Davis mentioned that much has changed over the course of his 47 years.

“The mom and pop people have disappeared, and that’s been a real issue to try to learn how to provide care in a different type of environment,” he said.

However, he added positively that there have been many advances.

“The biggest thing is the explosion of medical science, and then the addition of other people who help us out [including] physician assistants and nurse practitioners,” he said, mentioning imaging studies, laboratory studies, medical research, and more. “The practice of medicine is scientific [and] objective, but there’s also an art to it…people in medicine…like to fix things. They like to make things better. They’re human [and] they’re humanitarian.”

Davis offered some final reflections as well.

“It’s been delightful. It’s been very fulfilling,” he said. “You see people whose lives you’ve impacted for the good…for people to allow you to enter into the innermost parts of their heart and life is humbling and supportive…the inspiration that I got from [patients] and the impact they’ve had on my life is enormous.”