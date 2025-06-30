Published 8:18 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Asa Glenn White, 99, of Winchester, Kentucky, widower of Margaret Carroll White, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Born on February 8, 1926, in Becknerville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Allen P. White and Edith DeVary White. A devoted public servant and community leader, Glenn was the founder of Glenway Lodge and served as a Kentucky State Representative for several years. During his time in office, he introduced and championed legislation mandating handicap-accessible ramps, helping to improve accessibility across the state.

A proud veteran of the United States Army, Glenn continued to serve his community throughout his life, including many years as a dedicated board member of Winchester Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Marshia White and Keith (Jane) Green, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline Bartlett White; his son, Craig White; and his siblings: Barbara Shelton, Ruby Clay Zink, Ruth Hanks, Eugene White, Doug White, and Winston White.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Winchester Cemetery, in the White Shelter. Serving as pallbearers will be Ron Clemons, Johnny Banks, Zach Wills, Paul Williams, Kenneth Huguely, BJ Branham, and Roberts Fields.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Glenn’s honor to the Winchester Cemetery.