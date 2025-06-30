Published 10:46 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Anna Johnson Chism, 95, passed away Friday, June 27, 2025. She was born September 21, 1929 to the late Clifton C and Pearl Douglas Johnson in Montgomery Co., KY, and was retired after 52 plus years from Bell-South Telephone Co. She is survived by her nieces Lisa McClure and Sandy Hounshell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son Albert (Buddy) Chism, and niece Judy Anderson. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 2, at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, from 11:30 am untill 1:30 pm, with a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Scott McCllure, Eric Pitts, Mark Case, Henry Case , Austin Rich, and Dusty Rich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to email address; charliesheartcharity.org, or mailed to Charlie’s Heart Charity , 41 Damon Ct., Winchester, KY 40391