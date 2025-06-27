Sign recognizing state champs displayed at GRC Published 10:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

In what felt like a magical year, the 2021-22 George Rogers Clark Cardinals basketball team captured the school’s first state championship in over 70 years after going 36-1 and going undefeated against Kentucky teams.

Three years later, with memories still strong, the team is now set to be recognized long-term.

A new sign commemorating the team has been placed near the entrance of the high school on Boonesboro Road, with coaches, players, current GRC staff, and more gathering to recognize it.

“It’s just awesome,” said GRC Head Coach Josh Cook, who guided the team throughout its championship season. “It’s something we can all be super proud of.”

As many would recall, the 2021-22 team led the state in scoring offense throughout the regular season.

However, during the grind of postseason play, it demonstrated gritty defense as well.

After advancing to the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena that year, the #1-ranked Cards defeated 14th Region Champion Perry County Central 77-36.

Their next three games would test their resolve, as the Cards defeated a stingy Pikeville Panthers team 43-38 and outlasted Lincoln County 54-51 in double overtime.

Although trailing entering the fourth quarter of their state-championship game against Warren Central, the Cards would utilize a half-court trap defense to stymy the Dragons’ offense and – led by MVP Jerone Morton – made history with a 43-42 victory.

Tanner Walton, a starter for the team, was one of several players returning to celebrate the occasion – along with Jaylen Berry, Hudson Bishop, Kareem Guerrant, Reshaun Hampton, Sammy Hernandez, and Armaan Manak.

“[It’s] just exciting to be back to see all these people I played with, and just reminisce on the run we had and winning that state championship,” he said. “Every time I come this way, or March comes and I think of basketball, I think of [the] state championship and what we did.”

Having the sign – which states “Home of the 2022 Boys Basketball State Champions” – put up was done in collaboration with the City of Winchester and Clark County Public Schools, with Jeannie Gwynne also playing an active role.

As such, Mayor JoEllen Reed, City Manager Bruce Manley, Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard, George Rogers Clark High School Athletic Director Terry Yeast, GRC Principal Justin Arms, and others were present.

Members of GRC’s staff from the 2021-22 team in attendance included Jason Neely, Ausin Curtis, Bryce Gomes, and Taylor Howard.

While time has passed, Coach Cook believes it makes the memories special.

“You just realize…it was a special time [and] a special team,” he said. “It’s just something you’ll forever be thankful for.”

In addition to those present, members of the 2021-22 team included Morton, Chester Abbott, Brady Davis, Trent Edwards, Tyleik Maxwell, Sam Parrish, Aden Slone, Jacob Smith, and Stanley Smothers.