Grammy-nominated performer makes surprise appearance at Abettor

Children of the early 2000s and more might remember the performer known as Afroman.

On Monday, June 23, many of those kids – now adults – and more headed to Abettor Brewing Company at 128 N. Highland Street in Winchester for a treat.

The Grammy-nominated artist made a surprise appearance, presented by Zack from Sac, gracing the town with some of his greatest hits.

“He’s excited to be in Winchester [and] loves the opportunity”, said Abettor Brewing Company owner Tyler Montgomery, speaking prior to the event. “It’s a really cool idea.”

Afroman, born Joseph Edward Foreman, released a debut studio album in 2001 titled “The Good Times”.

The album featured songs including “Crazy Rap (Colt 45 & 2 Zig Zags)” and “Because I Got High”.

For the latter song, Afroman was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2002 Grammy Awards, which ultimately went to Missy Elliott for the song “Get Ur Freak On”.

The topic of Afroman performing was first broken to audiences through Abettor Brewing Company’s Facebook page on Saturday night, with a poll asking listeners if they’d like to see listeners hear the artist.

Of 84 respondents, all answered yes to the question.

According to Montgomery, the possibility was brought up to him on Saturday, with the performer returning from a musical tour.

“They reached out to us on Saturday night during a trivia event…Joe, our bartender, took the call…and he goes, ‘I think that person wants to book Afroman’,” he said, acknowledging some initial disbelief. “He [was] coming in on his way home [from] just playing with Kid Rock at a festival.”

Before long, the restaurant had set up advertisement for the event, with $50 tickets available through Eventbrite.

Brandon Lee, a disc jockey originally from Jeffersonville, IN, served as an opening act.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to open up for Afroman,” he said. “I was [put] in contact about 1:30 [Monday].”

A few hours after doors opened for the event, Afroman at last took the stage and – to the audience’s delight – sang several hit tunes, including “Because I Got High”, “Crazy Rap (Colt 45 & 2 Zig Zags)”, “Lemon Poundcake”, “Palmdale”, and more.

In the end, Montgomery hopes the event can serve as a stepping stone to other artists performing in Clark County.

“A lot of people drive by here every day…and they’re just never given the opportunity to stop,” he said. “Having a place like Abettor to stop and have events like this…I think that just draws people in.”