Clark County Community Services fundraises with pickleball tournament Published 11:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

CORRECTION: In the text version of this article, Cody Angel was referred to as “Cody McCord” and Savannah Anderson was incorrectly referred to as an Assistant Manager. The Sun regrets the error.

The pickleball courts at College Park – maintained by Winchester-Clark County Parks and Recreation – have become a common spot for recreation throughout the city.

This fact was quite evident on Saturday morning, while also allowing others to make positive community contributions.

Clark County Community Services’ Serving With Purpose pickleball tournament fundraiser was held, with all proceeds going to help the organization.

“The reason we decided to do something like this is just because we work in crisis situations every day at our agency…our message is full of hope and joy, but a lot of the things that we do are very serious and can feel very heavy,” said Clark County Community Services Executive Director Laci Scarboro. “We love it because…this is another way we’re bringing the community together, and we’re able to kind of push our message out in a way that is fun.”

CCCS feeds an estimated 1,400 people monthly through its food pantry, while also providing utility assistance, clothing vouchers, housing assistance, and more.

Teams of two, ages 16 and older, could register for the tournament at a cost of $30.

While the spirit was fun and the effort for a good cause, it was not without winnings.

As such, gift baskets of local goods, gift cards, and more were available for the victors.

Among local organizations contributing were The Daily Grind, Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill, Penguin Pottery, and Ale-8-One.

Savannah Anderson, who serves as Store Manager and Marketing Manager at C.C.’s Closet – a donations-based thrift store operated by CCCS – played a critical role in setting up the bracket for the tournament.

“Our tagline is every serve supports a neighbor in need…it seems like everyone’s having a great time,” she said. “Pickleball’s such a big sport right now…these courts up here are always packed.”

Laura Davis, an active community pickleball player, was one of many participating.

“I love that I can do something that I’m passionate about, and also help the community that I live in and raise my children,” she said. “It’s a win for everybody.”

Cody Angel, who works in case management for CCCS, acknowledged that he hopes for more or similar events in the future.

“We’re really hoping that we can maybe do a couple of these a year,” he said. “We had a good turnout.”