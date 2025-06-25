Fugitive caught after chase Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A potentially dangerous situation in Winchester on Wednesday ended on a positive note thanks to the actions of the Winchester Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Blake Bussell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center at 12:13 p.m. following actions that involved both.

Winchester Police Department Chief Travis Thompson shared the below message on the organization’s Facebook page.

Email newsletter signup

“At 11:03 AM this morning, Sergeant Goodrich made our Patrol Officers aware of a wanted fugitive that had just left Wal-Mart in a white Camaro. One of our Patrol units located the vehicle traveling Eastbound on Lexington Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and continued driving recklessly attempting to elude law enforcement. Thanks to our partners at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to successfully deploy spike strips on Maple Street near Lexington Avenue and deflate both front tires on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle became disabled at Maple & Linden where the suspect fled on foot and was quickly apprehended by Captain Charles about a block away. The suspect was taken into custody for multiple offenses and remains innocent until proven guilty. Thank you to our friends at the Sheriff’s office for their assistance in bringing this situation to a safe ending! I could not be more proud of our team and their professionalism in getting another bad guy off the streets of Winchester!”

No bond was set as of 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25.

Bussell has been arrested and charged with Speeding – 26 MPH or > speed limit, Fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle), Fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot), Wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer, Reckless driving, Disregarding traffic control device – traffic light, Resisting arrest, Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license.