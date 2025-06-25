Dr. Bishop’s office closing Published 11:30 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Dr. Marvin Bishop, who has served the Winchester community as a dermatologist, will be closing his office.

Bishop, who ran The Center for Skin & Thyroid, PLLC, sent a message to his patients.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your trust and confidence in permitting me to take care of your skin and thyroid needs through the years. I wish to inform you that I will be closing my Winchester medical office 6/30/2025.”

Dr. Bishop will be joining Pikeville Clinic, and any patient interested in continuing to see him can call 606-430-2208.

The Winchester office will be available through 7/31/2025 for any medical records request and financial transactions.

Dr. Bishop expresses thanks to the community for their loyalty and confidence.