Published 11:16 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Thomas “Butch” Edward Lykins, 73, loving husband of Angela Carter, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2025, after a difficult battle with cancer.

Born April 12, 1952, in Lexington, Kentucky, Thomas was the son of the late Clarence Lykins and Ola Francis Conner. A dedicated and hard-working man, Thomas took great pride in his work in a variety of fields, most recently as a farm manager.

Thomas was a devoted family man who cherished time spent with his loved ones. In addition to his beloved wife, Angela, he is survived by his son, Thomas (Amber) Lykins Jr.; and his treasured grandchildren, Parker Thomas Lykins and Eli Russell Lykins. He is also survived by his siblings, Kathleen (Brad) Hagar, James “Warhorse” (Sheila) Lykins, Robert (Mardonice) Crowe, and Daryl Lykins, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donnie Lykins.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Lee Cruse.

Visitation will begin at 11:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home.