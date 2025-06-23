Rock the Block returns Published 1:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

In what has thus far been anything but a dry spring, the City of Winchester might have felt quiet on Friday nights.

However, that changed in a big way on June 20.

After rain postponed the first two regularly scheduled Rock the Block events, the concert series returned to Winchester – this time on Depot Street with the current Main Street High Side construction project ongoing.

“We’re so excited for this great weather. This is just a fabulous way to bring the community together,” said Winchester-Clark County Chamber of Commerce Cindy Banks. “It’s free. It’s enjoyable. We’ve got [something] for the kids, the adults, [and] music lovers.”

Along with City Commissioner Kitty Strode and Wallace “Gator” Harrison – who once more played crucial roles in developing the program this year – the event was the brainchild several years ago of the late Graham Johns.

On Friday night, beginning at 7:00 p.m., flocks of individuals – including former Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner – gathered to hear the newest band play.

Faded Blue, led by Winchester native Donna Fisher Agee, took the stage.

“We play a lot of older…90’s type country, and then rock…[from] the 70’s [and] 80,” said Stephen Kendall, a keyboardist. “This is a great place..for an outside gig. It’s well set up for that.”

Over the next few hours, songs being played and heard included “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” by Alan Jackson, “Neon Moon” by Brooks and Dunn, “Help Me Hold On” by Travis Tritt, and much more.

Levi Agee, an attendee and son of both Donna Fisher Agee and Mike Agee, was one of many attendees.

“I just love the environment..[and] people coming together,” he said. “We want to come support my parents…but we love Winchester. It’s our home base for a lot of times.”

Yet there was more.

Along with nearby Abettor Brewing providing food and drink for all, the Bell on Wheels food truck and Regeneration Distillery were among local organizations present under tents and offering products to visitors.

With the next Rock the Block event scheduled for Friday, July 18, anticipation is high for more summer fun.

“I love hearing my music, and I like when people get together to dance…it’s [going to] be fun,” added Banks.