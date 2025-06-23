Juanita Dee Pratt, 91

Published 8:26 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Juanita Dee Pratt, passed away peacefully at Windsor Care in Mt. Sterling, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the age of 91. Born on May 8, 1934, in Louisville, to the late Dan Pratt and Mary Barnes Pratt Braden. Juanita leaves behind her beloved cousins, Ann Barker (Harold), Aliciann Moberly (Bentley), Brooks Barker (Sandy), Alissa Kendrick, Hillary Kendrick, and Parker Kendrick who will forever treasure the memories they shared. Guestbook available at www.coffmanfuneral.com Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.