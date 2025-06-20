Baker Intermediate School hosts first-ever Theatre Camp Published 11:30 am Friday, June 20, 2025

During the week of June 9th-13th, the Clark County Extension Office was full of energy, creativity, and the sound of young voices for Baker Intermediate Schools’ first-ever Theatre Camp. This exciting new opportunity was made possible through a collaboration with the Clark County 4-H and Extension Office, and it brought together 51 students from across the country.

Open to students who had just completed grades 3 through 6, the camp welcomed participants from every Clark County elementary school, as well as homeschool students, Calvary Christian School, and Baker Intermediate. The goal of the camp was to provide an affordable and accessible arts experience for local families while offering students a chance to dive into all things theater.

Leading the week of learning and creativity were Baker Intermediate’s own Collin Berner, Chorus Teacher, and Katie Berner, Library Media Specialist. They were joined by Conkwright Elementary teacher Hannah Brush, who served as the camp’s choreographer.

Throughout the week, campers had the chance to explore different aspects of theater through a series of engaging workshops and hands-on activities. Guest instructors from the community and across Central Kentucky shared their expertise on auditioning techniques, costume design, set design, acting skills, and storytelling. Each session allowed students to try something new and build confidence in their abilities both on and off the stage.

The camp culminated in a showcase performance on the final day, where campers performed songs, dance, and dramatic interpretations in front of friends, family, several Clark County administrators, and community supporters.

Baker Intermediate’s first Theatre Camp was a resounding success thanks to the passion and dedication of the instructors and community partners, and the energy and enthusiasm from the campers themselves. Many students and families left on Friday talking excitedly about coming back next year.