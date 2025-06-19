Veterans Day of Valor set for June 28 Published 11:30 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

In 2024, a first-of-its-kind undertaking featured resources being provided for veterans.

In 2025, such an event returns fresh off its initial success.

The second annual Veterans Day of Valor will occur in George Rogers Clark High School’s auxiliary gym on Saturday, June 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event was put on by hosts Kim Elkins, wife of Kentucky state senator Greg Elkins, and Phyllis Abbott – who also serves as the founder and executive director of Lady Veterans Connect.

“This…is a resource and claims day for veterans and their families. We hope to have resources from around the state,” said Kim Elkins. “[It’s] hopefully just a really good event…we are excited and looking forward to it.”

The event offers a unique opportunity for veterans to not only receive support from community members, but also speak with several veteran organizations – including fellow service members – who can provide information on jobs resources, PACT Act information, and more.

The PACT Act is a law expanding Veterans Administration (VA) health care and benefits for veterans that were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Knowing this and other facts, veterans who were made aware at last year’s event were able to file insurance claims for their health benefit.

Vendors at this year’s event will include Military Missions, Inc., Marine Corps League, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12 of KY, and many more; last year’s vendors included The American Legion, Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, and others.

Yet that’s far from all.

The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall, with names listed of all Kentuckians killed in action, held as prisoners of war (POW), or still missing in action from the Vietnam War, will be present.

Open to the public, the Veterans Day of Valor hopes to bring hundreds to Winchester, while providing a meaningful impact to multiple individuals.

“Even if we just help one person, that makes it all worthwhile,” said Abbott.

The event, which will also feature an opening ceremony at 10:30 with luminaries such as Clark County Judge-Executive Les Yates, Winchester Mayor JoEllen Reed, state senator Greg Elkins, and more, is still accepting vendors.

Those interested can contact Phyllis Abbott at 859-806-4297.