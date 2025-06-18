Published 10:22 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Mrs. Annie Frances Brandenburg Potter, 88, of South Daytona. Born in Winchester, KY, died June 12, 2025, under hospice care. She was the daughter of Curtis and Cora Mae Williams Brandenburg. She was preceded in death by her husband James Potter, parents, and two brothers Clifton and Charles Brandenburg. Survivors include nieces Wanda B. Olive and Charlotte Brandenburg, nephew Dallas (Theresa) Brandenburg, cousin Juanita Burkhart of Winchester, KY and many friends.

Services will be held on June 19, 2025 in Ormond Beach, FL with burial taking place at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Annie can be made to Daytona Hospice or the Daytona Christian Church, 1135 6th Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.