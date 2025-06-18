Grace Elaine Stipp Isaacs, 79

Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great grandmother, Grace Elaine Stipp Isaacs, who departed this life on June 11th, 2025, at the age of 79.

Elaine was the heart and soul of our family – a woman whose warmth, wisdom, and unconditional love shaped generations. Known to her family as “Mom,” “Granma,” and “Grammy,” each title is a testament to the lives she touched.

Born on July 12th, 1945 in Winchester KY, Elaine spent her life caring for others with grace and quiet strength. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures: watching TV, cooking for family and friends, sharing stories, and above all, cuddling with her beloved cats. Her deep affection for animals, especially her feline companions, was just one of the many ways she showed her boundless capacity for love.

Whether offering her wisdom and advice to those she loved, or quietly sitting with a purring cat on her lap, Elaine had a way of making everyone feel seen, safe, and loved. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, patience, and compassion that will live on in all of us.

She is survived by her son Bruce Stanfield (Nicole), her grandchildren Drew Stanfield (Christine), Kolton Wentworth (Sarah), and her great-grandchildren Bronson, Kira, and Billy Bruce. As well as her cherished cats, Shorty, Pumperkin, Summer, Winter, and Snowy. Though we will miss her dearly, we are comforted knowing she is at peace and with her savior Jesus Christ. Likely surrounded by a cozy blanket and a few of her furry friends.

A private celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at Winchester Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to Clark County Animal Shelter in her honor.

Her love was a gift we will carry always – “It will work out just the way it is supposed to”

With all our hearts, her family