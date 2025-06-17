Published 10:21 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Eugene J. Wood, 91, passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky. Born on February 12, 1934, in Estill County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Cecil and Ethel Wood. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Eddie Wood, Agnes Jones, Lois Tuttle, Edna Brandenburg, and Billy Wood.

Eugene was a hardworking and dedicated man throughout his life. He was a self-employed carpenter and lifelong farmer, known for his strong work ethic and craftsmanship. He also worked as a maintenance engineer at Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington for 15 years. A proud veteran, Eugene honorably served in the United States Army as a Private First Class.

He was a longtime member of Corinth Christian Church in Estill County, where he found strength in his faith and community.

He is survived by his two children: son Greg (Penny) Wood of Winchester, KY, and daughter Suzi (Glenn) Counts of Ocala, FL; three grandchildren: Gregory (Laurel) Wood of Richmond, KY, Nikki Scott of Ocala, FL, and Josh (Haylee) Wood of Winchester, KY; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Udessa Lovely of Jupiter, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 10:30AM, Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Leon Pace Memorial Chapel until time of service at 12:00PM by Pastor Jesse Newman. Burial will follow at the College Hill Cemetery in Richmond, KY. Pallbearers will be Glenn Counts, Gerald Embs, Derron Tuttle, Rick Tuttle, Gregory Wood Jr., and Josh Wood. Honorary pallbearers include Ezra Wilson Brandenburg, Michael Brandenburg, Dean Gross, Tony Haddix, Tommy Lovely, Henry Oakley, Levi Wood, and Wylden Wood.