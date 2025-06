Published 8:11 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robert “Bob” Johnson, 82, of Winchester, Kentucky, passed away on June 13, 2025. He was a one-of-a-kind man who loved his family and friends. Survived by children Bobby Lee Johnson and Rebecca Tyra, grandchildren, brother and sister, and nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Newnam Funeral Home 108 Center St., Beattyville, Ky 41311, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 1pm.