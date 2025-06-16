2025 Beer Cheese Festival is a hit despite inclement weather Published 11:15 am Monday, June 16, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more The 2025 Beer Cheese Festival was a success. (Photo by Matt Cizek). 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Long lines of people looking to sample beer cheese were present. (Photo by Matt Cizek). 3/8 Swipe or click to see more A vendor hands out a beer cheese sample to an attendee. (Photo by Matt Cizek). 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Different attendees sample beer cheese offered by vendors at the festival. (Photo by Matt Cizek). 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Tom Lawry from Candy’s Nuts speaks with a prospective customer. (Photo by Matt Cizek). 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Eternal Adornment, a women-led mobile permanent jewelry business from Lexington, was one of many arts and crafts vendors appearing at the Beer Cheese Festival. (Photo by Matt Cizek). 7/8 Swipe or click to see more A child practices playing cornhole at the Beer Cheese Festival. (Photo by Matt Cizek). 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Playing before a live crowd, Nic Cassata was one of many musicians to be featured. (Photo by Matt Cizek).

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Much like last year’s Pioneer Festival, inclement weather hit the 2025 Beer Cheese Festival late in the day.

However, it did nothing to dampen a lively spirit – as attendees could be seen entering the festival in such large numbers that parking was hard to find.

As such, Winchester was a sight to behold on Saturday as thousands gathered to visit the numerous vendors sampling and selling beer cheese in its native location and more.

Email newsletter signup

“It has been a blast…the wonderful downtown progress for the Main Street project has not hindered this festival a bit,” said Jill Hamlin, Executive Director of the Winchester-Clark County Tourism Commission and a member of the Beer Cheese Festival Committee. “The wonderful visitors…are just so fun, and they’re so exciting, and they’re wanting to know what is all happening downtown.”

Prior to the festival, many individuals bought passes online allowing them to sample flavors from multiple beer cheese vendors – with some enjoying the flavors so much that they later purchased products from different vendors at a variety of costs.

Among the beer cheese vendors present were Smokin Joe’s Beer Cheese, 2 Rivers Beer Cheese, Kentucky Beer Cheese, Wild Bill’s Beer Cheese, Pack’s a Kick in the End Beer Cheese, Bootlegger Beer Cheese, Big Poppie’s Beer Cheese, DJ’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill, Yeti Beer Cheese, and more.

Some, like Sweet & Sassy Ashley’s at the Vineyard, were making their appearance for the first time.

“We started doing beer cheese on our menu back last April, and we got a lot of compliments,” she said. “Getting to meet new people and talk with them and…get lots of compliments on our beer cheese is the best!”

Other vendors, such as Big Poppie’s, are returning regulars.

Owner and Winchester native John Bryant noted that a number of flavored options – including original spicy, queso jalapeno, and ghostly queso – were on the menu.

“It’s just stuff I work up. I’ve got ten total flavors,” he said. “I started making it for [my] family. They wanted to start buying it, so we went through the process.”

Ultimately, both professional and amateur beer cheese favorites were voted on.

Results were not available at press time, but will be mentioned at a later time.

Yet for those who wanted something more than beer cheese, there were alternative options available.

While children could play on multiple bounce houses, adults could listen to a number of musicians who played hourly just outside the Clark County District Court.

In the lineup were Heidys Danyls, Anny Rank, Nic Cassatta, Lauren Mink, Jon Curtis, and Eli Holbrook.

The event also showcased additional food and drink, plus craft vendors lining the streets.

Candy’s Nuts, a business from Pendleton County, offered almonds, cashews, pecans, and more – with many glazed in flavors such as cinnamon sugar.

“I just saw it on social media, and it looked like a really nice festival so I wanted to really try it,” said owner Candy Lawry, who was present with her husband, Tom. “We’re trying to branch down more into Kentucky.”

P&S Creations, which sells unique custom apparel, accessories, and more, also made an appearance.

“We do shows all over and we’re located in Louisville,” said employee and co-owner Tayvion Gipson, whose grandmother – Pamela Estrada – owns the business. “The environment [is] really good…everybody [is] very friendly.”

Other crafts vendors, local organizations, and food and drink vendors present included the Clark County Health Department, Blue Smoke BBQ, Soap Made Simply, Billy’s Pork Rinds, Clark Regional Medical Center, Leather Works, KY Bad Dog Jelly, Restoration Acres, GRC Football, Heavy Metal Art, Sweet Wally’s, Leeds Center for the Arts, and much, much more.

However, as might be expected, it was beer cheese that was the unsurprising hit of the day.

“I’m a huge beer cheese fan…we’ve been to all the tents,” said Shaun Garner of Lexington, who attended with family. “I’ve had…beer cheese, and that’s all I could ask for!”