Flag Day occurring on Saturday Published 11:15 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Open to the public, Flag Day will be celebrated in Winchester on Saturday, June 14, at 5:00 p.m.

The location will be at Winchester Elks Lodge #2816, located at 255 Shoppers Drive.

Flag Day, first designated for June 14 by presidential proclamation from Woodrow Wilson in 1916, hours the national flag of the United States of America.

