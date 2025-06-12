Suspect in Clark County murder investigation captured Published 7:40 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The man wanted in connection with a murder in Clark County has been arrested.

Thirty-one-year-old Jesse Lewis was taken into custody on Wednesday in Missoula, Montana, according to a statement issued by the Missoula Police Department.

Police received a tip that Lewis was in the area and later located him at the 2200 block of Mullan Road in Missoula. A SWAT team took Lewis into custody without incident, and he was taken and booked at a local jail.

Lewis was on the run for over a week after he allegedly killed 47-year-old Michael M. Walker of Florida in an apartment off of Athens Boonesboro Road.

He faces three charges back in Kentucky: murder, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and tampering with physical evidence.