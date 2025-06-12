Golf scramble supports Disabled American Veterans Published 3:00 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Many might have been resting on Saturday morning, but the scene at Southwind Golf Course suggested something else.

Despite some threats of early rain, many attended the first annual Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Golf Scramble hosted by DAV Chapter 12 Paris to support veterans not only in Clark County, but also areas that included Bourbon, Nicholas, Harrison, and Scott County.

“About four months ago, we planned this and we [were] thinking about how we could raise…some more money for scholarships and [more],” said Michael Bates, Commander of DAV Chapter 12 Paris. “We put our heads together and we said, ‘golf scramble’…it’s been a journey.”

Numerous golfers showed up on Saturday to play on the 18-hole course.

As such, if registering before May 30th, they paid a fee of $80 per golfer – $320 per team of four.

However, long before golfers showed up, community support was already on display.

Sponsors for the event included Kroger, Frank’s Donuts, Biggby Coffee, Lowe’s, Bypass Rental, Domino’s, Traditional Bank, Edwin Watts Golf, Minuteman Press, Rural King, and more.

A number of items were donated, from water to hardware, and a lunch was provided at the on-site The View at Southwind Golf Course.

Just as well, along with hats being present, a number of door prizes were available at the event – which benefitted through the aid of treasurer Mike Sparks and Noel Sparks, Theresa Bates, Gerald Gore, Greg Yates, and Kyle Embree.

“It’s turned out a lot better than we thought it was going to, and we greatly appreciate everybody that has sponsored us,” said Bates. “We had a [really] good turnout and I was happy.”

Bates, a veteran, affirmed the positive support that the contributions will provide to fellow vets.

“This is a big deal for a lot of people,” he said.

He also foresees the event as the first of many.

“I love it, and I’m looking forward to my next one,” he said.