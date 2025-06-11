Multiple GRC athletes take home state championships Published 11:30 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

On the last Saturday of May, the UK Track Field and Complex in Lexington was busy with high school students across the state for the 2025 Class 3A KHSAA Track and Field State Championships.

Winchester was well represented.

Among other accomplishments, incoming senior Teigh Yeast and incoming junior Bailey Howard were named state champions in their respective sports.

“They both really…brought it!,” said GRC Head Coach Terry Yeast, Teigh’s father. “That’s a pretty awesome accomplishment.”

The two are no secret to success.

Yeast – along with the since graduated Joey Hill – was named Class 3A state champion in 2024 at the girls’ triple jump.

She also shined during her days as an athlete previously at Mercer County High School, and has stood out on the basketball court for the state-runner up Lady Cards – receiving several college offers in the process.

On Saturday, along with repeating as a state champion in the triple jump, Yeast added being a state champion in the long jump to her repertoire.

As posted on the X page of MileSplit Heartland, Yeast’s triple jump mark was 39’5.25”.

“She’s been really dominant,” Terry Yeast added. “That’s definitely her best event in track and field.”

Her long jump was 18’4.25”.

In addition to her two state-championship victories, Yeast finished second in the Girls 400 Meter Dash with a time of 56.57.

Bailey Howard, the daughter of current Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard, has excelled at pole vaulting.

Having started training at Kaizen Pole Vault under coach Monte Orchard, Howard was acclaimed earlier in the year when she won the indoor track 3A state meet pole vault competition with a clearance of 12’6”.

With it being considered a new KHSAA state record at the time, Howard even received honors from the Winchester City Commission.

Saturday’s performance in outdoor track earned Howard another state championship to put on her trophy case.

According to MileSplit Heartland, she cleared 11’0”.

Howard achieved the record while also having competed elsewhere in track and field during the season.

“I told her that the more things you do, the better you’ll do at pole vault,” Yeast added. “It’s really helped her speed on the runway…I just have really been proud of where she’s come as a competitor in general this year.”

Both Yeast and Howard are set to return to GRC’s track and field program in the 2025-26 school year.

Yeast also hopes that – in both boys and girls track – he hopes participation continues to grow.

“What we’ve got to be able to do is try to recruit some of the kids from the fall sports and winter sports…track can bring so much back to their main sports, but they can also come and help build a strong track program,” he said. “[We’re] three or four girls away from being able to compete for a state championship.”