Howard honored by community Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

As per usual, a meeting of the Clark County Public Schools Board of Education recently took place at 1600 W. Lexington Avenue.

Just beforehand, a special occasion occurred.

Dustin Howard, who has served as Superintendent since the fall of 2022, was recognized for his contributions and for being honored statewide.

“This honor reflects the lasting impact of his leadership in Clark County, where students are always at the center and leadership is built at every level,” said Kelly Fithen, Chief Academic Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Clark County Public Schools. “From his commitment to early childhood education to his hands-on investment in teacher growth, Mr. Howard leads with vision, integrity, and heart. He models excellence in instruction, communication and community involvement, rallying us all around a shared purpose of student success. His ‘go cards’ spirit is more than just a catchphrase. It’s a reflection of the pride and passion he pours into our schools and into our community every single day.”

Howard was showered with praise from the community particularly with regard to the latest honor of being named an “Experience in Excellence” Superintendent of the Year.

The award was presented at Eastern Kentucky University in conjunction with the Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative (CKEC) and Southeast South-Central Cooperative.

Yet Howard, who worked previously at GRC as a school psychologist and principal at Phoenix Academy, is no secret to Clark County.

As such, staff from various schools – including Phoenix Academy, Strode Station Elementary School, Shearer Elementary School, and more – were present.

After each person was treated to a meal, a unique opportunity presented itself, as – to the humor of all – a video showing several bloopers through the year was shown.

Yet it was all done in appreciation.

“We definitely have a lot of fun, and tonight wishes to bring everyone together just to connect, have some fun [and] talk to Mr. Howard,” added Fithen.

A standing ovation was given for the current superintendent following her words.

Howard shared some final thoughts of his own for those in attendance.

“I’m thankful to have the greatest job…I’m thankful for our kids [and] I’m thankful for our community,” he said. “Thank you [all] for being here. I very much appreciate it.”