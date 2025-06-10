David “Doc” Craycraft, 76

Published 1:19 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

David “Doc” Craycraft, born September 2, 1948, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2025, at the age of 76. He is preceded in death by his father, David Booth Craycraft, and mother, Pauline Ogden Craycraft. Survivors include two sons, David and Brian (Ginger), two grandsons, Miller and Miles, three brothers, John (Glenda), Terry, (Peggy), and Steve (Louann), as well as several nieces and nephews. Doc retired from civilian work with the United States Army. He then started his own HVAC business ‘Craycraft Contracting’ with his son Brian. A devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Doc lived a life marked by boundless curiosity, tireless creativity, and unwavering optimism. Known for his industrious nature and everlasting energy, Doc approached every day with a spirit of possibility. Whether he was working on a project, lending a hand, or simply sharing a laugh, his positive attitude and contagious smile lifted those around him. He had a natural gift for seeing the possibilities in life. Doc’s legacy is one of warmth, wisdom, and wonder. He was one of a kind. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 11, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral HOme. and graveside service at 1 pm, at Clarmont Memorial Gardens, Mt. Sterling Rd.