GRC girls basketball to host Cardinal Classic Published 11:15 am Monday, June 9, 2025

On their way to a runner-up finish at the 2025 KHSAA Girls Basketball state tournament this past season, the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals rallied the community of Winchester.

This week, an opportunity comes to do the same.

GRC will once more play host to the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) Bluegrass Cardinal Classic, an NCAA certified girls basketball tournament taking place from Thursday, June 12, through Saturday, June 14.

Email newsletter signup

“It’s a great opportunity for the players to play with their high school teams and be seen,” said GRC Head Coach Robbie Graham. “We have some good teams coming down. It’s going to be a great event.”

In the Sweet 16 tournament last season, 16 regions statewide were represented.

Among over 50 teams present at this year’s event, 15 of the 16 regions – from as far west as Henderson County to as far east as Ashland – will be represented at the tournament.

As a result, over half of last year’s Sweet 16 qualifiers in addition to GRC – such as Henderson County, Ashland Blazer, Cooper, Frederick Douglass, Johnson Central, Mercy, North Laurel, Simon Kenton, and state champion Sacred Heart – can be watched in person.

Yet that’s not all.

Teams from Ohio and West Virginia will be playing, with defending Ohio state champion Pickerington Central among them.

Games will be played at five different sites: GRC’s main and auxiliary gym, Baker Intermediate School, College Park, and Robert D. Campbell Junior High School.

They can also be livestreamed through BallerTV, which offers an app.

The website https://basketball.exposureevents.com/246161/kabc-bluegrass-cardinal-classic features a schedule, list of teams, information on travel and lodging, and more.

With the yearly Beer Cheese Festival taking place next Saturday as well, Coach Graham hopes it adds an even more festive environment to the community.

“They got to eat in Winchester. They got to get gas…the economy will boost a little bit,” he said. “It’ll be a busy weekend for our community…an exciting time.”

He also added the appeal of Winchester for such a site.

“We love basketball here. I think people see that with our support we have,” said Coach Graham.

Certainly not least – while wishing to particularly thank GRC parents, Christina Covington Jones, and assistant coach Steve Anderson for their roles in developing the tournament – Coach Graham hopes it will be an interesting opportunity for the athletes involved.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of coaches to come in and view these athletes,” he said. “Hopefully, some scholarships will be given out.”