Dotson kicks off campaign with event Published 11:45 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ryan Dotson, a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives from the 73rd District, recently declared his candidacy for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives during the 2026 midterm election race.

On Thursday, June 3, a campaign kick-off and fundraiser event was held at 1919 Rolling Hills Lane – site of Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s Winchester Campus – for the Republican representative.

“I couldn’t be blessed with a better bunch of people to hang out with before I [speak] on a little further,” said Dotson. “I want to be one of the ones saying ‘Hey, come take a look at us. We [support] you right here in the sixth congressional district. Right here in central Kentucky.’”

Email newsletter signup

Hundreds showed up for the event, including City Commissioner Shannon Cox, and Clark County Magistrates Chris Davis, Mark Miller, and Dan Konstantopoulos – the latter having filed for the 73rd District race and being honored by Dotson during the event.

Both before and after attendees were treated to a meal consisting of pasta, green beans, chicken strips, and much more, Dotson was well represented and supported by current members of the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Those speaking included Chris Fugate (84th), Tom Smith (86th), William Lawrence (70th), John Blanton (92nd), Bill Wesley (91st), Shane Baker (85th), Tim Truett (89th), Nick Wilson (82nd), Richard White (99th), and David Hale (74th).

Attributes of Dotson highlighted by representatives included pride, dignity, leadership, courage, faith, honesty, and more.

Wilson highlighted a personal experience, explaining how Dotson had supported him following the untimely passing of a family member.

“He’s got the heart to win…when he gets [to Washington], he’s what we want in a legislator,” Wilson said.

Others also spoke, including current Kentucky state senator Greg Elkins and David Walls, Executive Director of the Family Foundation of Kentucky.

The organization is a non-profit that, according to its website at https://www.kentuckyfamily.org/about-us/, “stands for Kentucky families and the Biblical values that make them strong by advocating for God-honoring public policies in our Commonwealth.”

It has named Dotson a Kentucky Family Champion for his past legislative work, which included playing a significant role in getting Senate Bill 83 – the Save Women’s Sports Act – passed into law.

Certainly not least, Dotson himself spoke before those in attendance.

Parts of his speech highlighted past accomplishments as well as what he currently stands for, including taking a pro-life stance and lowering state income tax.

Dotson, a U.S. Army veteran and Senior Pastor or Lighthouse World Outreach Center, also stated that America had undergone a moral decline.

“I really feel like I see an open door. As a pastor, you deal with an underbelly of a society that many people will never see,” Dotson said, noting that confronting issues such as marital problems, addiction, and more were commonplace. “I believe that America has lost so much ground that there is an opportunity for this district to send somebody who’s not afraid to fight, who’s not afraid of a battle.”

He mentioned that, while in D.C., he hoped to stop wasteful spending and advocated for building a strong future by – among other actions – supporting trade schools, a measure recently taken by the Trump administration.

Dotson also pledged to help stop what he considers “woke ideology” and stated that he would stand up for what he believed in Washington, regardless of power dynamics.

“I want to do what’s right. Am I perfect? No. I’m as flawed as any man [or] any woman in here or in this world, but I do know…I have a good sense of right and wrong, and even if I’m wrong…I still believe in the sovereignty [and] the good word of God, and that’s the things I stand for,” he said. “I won’t be a conservative just because Donald Trump’s in office..and I can feel secure, but I’ll be a strong and staunch conservative when it’s dark [and] when you feel like you’re alone.”

Dotson concluded his speech with a recurring question, asking if others would help him ‘fight the giant’, making allusions to the battle of David and Goliath.

“I want to be that kind of Congressman that makes a change, that brings jobs, [and] that brings opportunity and new industry that is up on the latest technology,” he said. “We’re central Kentucky. We’re poised [for] great growth and great opportunity.”