Published 10:09 am Monday, June 9, 2025

David Ogden Craycraft, 76, passed away Friday, June 6, 2025. He was born September 2, 1948, to the late David Booth Craycraft and Pauline Ogden Craycraft in Winchester, KY. He was retired from the Defense Dept. for the US Army. He is survived by his sons, David Craycraft II and Brian (Ginger) Craycraft; brothers John (Glenda) Craycraft, Terry (Peggy) Craycraft and Steve (Louann) Craycraft; grandchildren, Miller and Miles Craycraft. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 11, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, with graveside service, at 1:00 pm, at Clarmont Memorial Gardens, Mt. Sterling Rd.