Suspect sought in Clark County death investigation Published 10:59 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a suspect in an ongoing death investigation, according to a statement released Thursday.

A warrant has been obtained for 31-year-old Jesse Lewis in connection to the death of 47-year-old Michael M. Walker of Florida.

Walker’s body was found on Wednesday morning in an apartment located off of Athens Boonesboro Road and was later identified by both Clark County Coroner Neal Oliver and the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Email newsletter signup

Lewis faces three charges: murder, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and tampering with physical evidence.

The sheriff’s office believes that Lewis is no longer in the area and does not pose a threat to the public. He is believed to be driving a blue 2004 Toyota 4Runner with a Florida license plate of CK25JW.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 744-4390.