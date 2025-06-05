Makeover Madness supports Main Street business Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Many throughout Winchester are eager to support local businesses.

However, during what many would call construction season, it is not always the easiest time.

Fortunately, people throughout the community would not be swayed.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, the Main Street Makeover Madness event took place.

“Let’s show our support to our downtown businesses,” stated the Facebook advertisement for the event, which featured more than two dozen participants. “ Let’s meet at the city parking lots and walk all around downtown. Visit ALL {sic} the stores. Post pictures so {sic} show how easy it is to shop during this construction.”

There are numerous downtown businesses throughout Winchester, particularly on Main Street.

Among them are The Mercantile on Main, The Hall Coffee & Social Club, Hamilton Brooks Design, High Speed Collectibles, The Highside Boutique, Mason on Main, Dirty South Pottery, Eklektic Alchemy, Arts on Main, Amy’s Asian Kitchen, Harlow’s Luxe Living, and many more.

Shopping allowed others to not only buy items such as clothing or toy collectibles, but also to grab lunch, coffee, and more.

Whiskey and Wiles Photography, another downtown business on Main Street, summarized the event.

“Saturday was perfect weather for the Main Street Makeover Madness,” stated a post on the company’s Facebook page. “Patrons were allowed entry into a drawing for local swag and merchandise with bonus entries awarded for showing purchase receipts from downtown businesses!”

While hosted by Brett Cheuvront, Winchester-Clark County Tourism, and City of Winchester Strategic Communications and Downtown Development Director Whitney Leggett Bright, the event featured dozens of others.

Among those present were Winchester-Clark County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cindy Banks, DAM Holdings Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Project Administrator Adam Kidd, Co-owner and Operator of Rimar Electric and CDE Sanitation Sarah Perry, and more.

Writing on his own Facebook page following the event, Brett Cheuvront had the following to say.

“Thank you to all that came downtown for Main Street Makeover Madness. I think we had a great crowd,” he said. “I hope you all enjoyed going in all the stores and I hope you found somethings {sic} you just had to have!!…Always remember to shop local!”