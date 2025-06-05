Published 11:42 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lillie June Pennington Chamberlain, 85, of Winchester, widowed wife of Leon Evans Chamberlain, passed away at Crestwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation (Shelbyville, KY) on June 4, 2025, after a sudden illness.

She was born May 27, 1940, in Open Fork, KY, to the late Jason Paul Pennington and Dora Myrtle Holbrook Pennington Clevenger, becoming Agnes Belle Pennington Ferguson’s little sister. She was an avid collector of Santas, antiques, dirt from around the world, rocks, and just about anything she found fascinating. She worked alongside Leon for 25 years as he managed the Kiser Farm in Eston, Saskatchewan, Canada, where she amazed friends with real Kentucky fried chicken and Southern sides. She canned vegetables, was an incredible seamstress, cared for her extensive flower garden, enjoyed various crafts, and loved to travel by road. While camping, she would set an alarm in the wee hours of the morning to view wildlife. She loved sharing humorous stories and was a natural tour guide in the U.S. and Canada for family and friends. Although she was seen frequently in past years by shoppers in the Kroger deli, she is most famous for her 30+ years as a Clark County school bus driver. You could set your watch by Miss Chamberlain’s arrival time!

June is survived by two daughters: Paula Chamberlain Yeast (Dan) of Frankfort, KY, and Ramona Chamberlain Marsh (Nick) of New Albany; two grandchildren: Corbin and Jessica Marsh (Zak Kerr) of New Albany, IN; a step-grandson Dan G. Yeast (Dr. Tara Horn) of Nancy, KY; 2 great grandchildren Max and Cate Yeast; and many other family members and life-long friends.

Special thanks to her friends and neighbors who watched over and assisted her during COVID (and after) as well as the staff at Morning Pointe of Frankfort for their love and care for her in the past year.

Services will be conducted at 12:00PM on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Leon Pace Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Clarmont Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 on Monday, June 9, 2025, until the time of service at the chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hosparus Health in Louisville, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.