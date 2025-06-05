GRC introduces new principal Published 12:30 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

With the 2024-25 school year officially at a close, the new year is already being planned for George Rogers Clark High School.

Those associated with the school will soon find a new figure at the forefront.

Justin Arms was recently named the new Principal of GRC.

“It’s been…a fantastic opportunity. I’m very grateful and fortunate to have the chance to be the next leader and serve as Principal at George Rogers Clark [High School},” said Arms. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet district administration…[the] show of support early on has been just tremendous.”

Arms, a veteran of over 15 years of experience in public education, has been no stranger to administrative roles.

In 2021, he was named Principal of Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, with worthwhile results soon to follow.

Among other facts, Johnson Central High School ascended to a ranking of seventh in the state on state accountability assessments, though the school was in the bottom of the 25 percent of schools when he took over.

Beforehand, he had begun his career as Assistant Principal and Coordinator at BARR, which is a well-renowed freshman transition program that GRC has also implemented.

Interestingly, Johnson Central would later be named a BARR National School of Excellence.

Prior to applying, Arms received a positive impression of GRC.

Three years ago, while serving as a part of a committee, Arms toured a series of high schools throughout the Commonwealth.

GRC, which was one of those schools, stood out.

“It was just different…the facilities [were] second to none. The overall hospitality and the welcomeness that we received once we walked in the door was truly amazing,” he said. “I felt like if there was a place that I would potentially leave Johnson County for, it was George Rogers Clark and Clark County.”

While Winchester is some miles away from Paintsville, Arms has found some familiar surroundings – namely Head Football Coach Joe Chirico, who also worked in Paintsville.

Yet he also noted some differences.

“Clark County itself is a one high school county…[GRC] and Clark County [are] going to be the hub for all things in the community,” he said.

However, Arms – who also has multiple years of coaching in his background – notes that the feeling of community support offers excitement.

“George Rogers Clark [High School] has something for everybody,” he said. “Just being a little part of that makes me excited.”