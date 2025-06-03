Retired teachers receive tour of new preschool Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Members of the Clark County Retired Teachers (CCRT) visited the new Clark County Preschool, which recently had a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened for students midway through the 2024-25 school year.

They were welcomed and given a tour by current Clark County Preschool Principal Jill Blanton, followed by a meeting.

Members are pictured from left to right:

Shannon Cox, Reecy Aldridge, Kelli Catron, Nancy Wills, Brent Taylor, CCRT President June Tompkins, Robyn Smalley, Carol Williams, Jacqueline Meyer, CCBE Board Member Paula Thomas, Linna Coyle. Principal Jill Blanton.