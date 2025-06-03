Jobs for America’s Graduates class gets a first-hand look at police helicopter Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

If one thinks back to their middle school days, they might recall certain days when professionals spoke with them about potential careers.

Before the 2024-25 school year ended, the Jobs for America’s Graduate (JAG) class at Robert D. Campbell Junior High School was treated to such an opportunity in a big way.

A Kentucky State Police (KSP) helicopter was flown onto the outdoor lawn for all to experience, with its pilot speaking to students.

“We are all about connecting with partners, and this is just another example with us and Kentucky State Police….really [educating] kids on possibilities including being a state policeman that flies helicopters and rescues and goes on missions,” said Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard. “We’re about engaging our kids in the learning process.”

Standing outside the school early in the afternoon, one could hear the hovering sound of an aircraft as it descended from the sky.

With plenty of distance maintained between themselves and the helicopter operated by KSP, it landed on the track just outside the school, to the excitement of many of the youths.

Brad Austin, the pilot of the aircraft with the Kentucky State Police, stepped out and, while also taking questions from interested students, delivered various information.

Among the facts he provided to students were information about how helicopters are used to assist in search and rescue operations, different types of aircraft, and the costs involved – with the newest piece of machinery estimated at approximately $8 million.

“All our trooper pilots start as patrol officers…we all have to do three years there, and then we’re able to move around in this certain specialized position,” Austin said. “We provide law enforcement [responses] to all 12 counties [and] we have working relationships in Tennessee and Indiana, Virginia, [and] West Virginia.”

Taylor Howard, a teacher of the JAG program at Robert D. Campbell Junior High School (RDC), mentioned that many career pathways have been mentioned to students throughout the year.

“I thought this was a really good opportunity for something to close out the year on a positive note,” he said. “[It’s] another good guest speaker and another good career opportunity pathway for kids to learn about that would…be in the realm of possibilities for them and something they can show a lot of interest in.”