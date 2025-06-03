High Side project continues developments Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The long-anticipated Main Street High Side project has been a sight to see for those traveling throughout downtown Winchester.

On Thursday, May 30, the Main Street High Side Project newsletter published its most recent edition of project updates, as advertised by the Facebook page of the City of Winchester, KY Community Information government organization.

Accordingly, the Allen Company – a leading contractor – reported during its biweekly construction updates that all sewer laterals have been completed, and that clean-out access points have been installed and replaced.

Sewer laterals are pipes connecting a building’s plumbing system to the public sanitary sewer main located in the street, alley, or easement, therefore allowing wastewater to travel away.

At week’s end, a hydroexcavator was expected on site.

As a result, the process of locating the water services on the Low Side of the project was set to begin.

Construction crews are also beginning to evaluate how many water service lines run across the project area, from the High to the Low side, while determining whether those lines are made of copper or another material.

Any substandard lines found will be in need of replacement.

Crews actively are pouring walls and performing brickwork, with progress going from the Broadway Street side toward Lexington Avenue. The ramp at the center of the project remains under construction, though access is currently open to all businesses in the project area.

Work on installing curbs has begun and – within the next two weeks – crews are expecting to be closer to Lexington Avenue with retaining wall work and begin placing sidewalk concrete on the Broadway Street side.

Electrical work dedicated to reinstalling decorative lampposts is also underway.

In terms of what’s to come, surveyors are scheduled to be on-site in order to examine the area for the sidewalk at the corner of Main Street and Lexington Avenue, bordering a private property that’s simultaneously under construction. DAM Holdings, which owns the property, is in agreement with the City to align elements of their project’s aesthetic appearance with the High Side project to create a more seamless appearance.

Crews will also assess how the existing signal pole at the corner of Main Street and Lexington avenue will integrate into the project design and will determine the best approach in regard to the pre-existing ramp at the same location.

Certainly not least, city representatives visited the job site following the meeting to select various materials for the finished project. Color for pavers, decorative brick, stamped brick, and concrete throughout the area were chosen. Colors for handrails will be selected in the coming weeks.