Nancy Pauline Lynch, 76, passed away Friday May 30, 2025. Born on February 26, 1949, in Travelers Rest Owsley County, Ky, she was the daughter of Elmer Lynch and Lois Baker. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Jackson; children Randy and Angela Gabbard; grandchildren Travis Baker, Jamika Conkwright, and Gary Wayne Gabbard. Mainly known as Pauline, she was a loving mother and had many different occupations; cosmetology, a cook in nursing homes, and housekeeping manager for Holiday Inn. She spent the latter part of her life caring for her family and flower beds in Winchester Ky. In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her brother Eddie Mosley. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association.