GRC football prepares for season with spring game Published 11:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025

In their fourth season under previous state-championship winning head coach Joe Chirico, the 2024 edition of the George Rogers Clark High School football team – facing one of the state’s toughest schedules – advanced in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

With expectations for success growing, the team took to the field at Cardinal Stadium recently.

The annual spring football team took place, with defensive and offensive players competing against each other in a full tackle environment.

“[I’m] very excited about the energy [and] the effort from all the kids. Every kid was just running around and flying around the ball,” said Coach Chirico. “I can’t say enough about the whole team and what they’re doing off the field and on the field.”

The game – which took place despite heavy rain concerns that fortunately occurred only after it was over – featured players split into teams wearing red and white jerseys.

Just like in a normal game setting, plays were run with defenders looking to stop the offense from moving forward.

The only difference was that quarterbacks weren’t tackled, though defenders were allowed to rush.

Many newcomers to the team gave fans an opportunity to see what they were able to do.

Among them was incoming junior Maddox Hager, also a member of the school’s star basketball squad.

Hager, the #2-ranked tight end in the state, is a transfer from Boyle County who has already been given college offers from schools including the University of Kentucky, University of Kentucky, University of Wisconsin, Purdue University, and more.

Also having the opportunity to showcase their skills were returning players, such as incoming senior Cole Rose.

The defensive lineman has received several college offers as well, including ones from the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, the United States Military Academy (Army), the United States Air Force Academy, and Eastern Kentucky University.

“I think we got a lot better throughout the spring from when we started…that was a good spring game,” he said.

With weight lifting sessions to come and an expected 7-on-7 and big man’s challenge competition to come this summer, the school’s football team shows no signs of slowing down its preparation.

“I think our kids have just blended together,” Chirico added. “We’re just going to keep working in the offseason, keep getting better and [do] our best.”