Winchester celebrates Memorial Day Published 1:30 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While Monday was officially a holiday and thus a day off work for many, Winchester citizens were sure to remember the day’s meaning.

On Memorial Day, dozens of citizens gathered at the Clark County War Memorial site to honor those who served the nation and made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This is going to be [a] Memorial that’s going to stand the test of time in this community and honor the fallen at Clark County,” said Dee Birkes, a member of the Clark County Veterans Council and state board director for the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

Email newsletter signup

First observed in 1868, Memorial Day – which is observed on the last Monday of May – honors those who have not only fought in the armed services but passed away during their service.

“The purpose of this day is not for it to be the first day of summer [and] not for the purpose of backyard barbecuing. It’s not for the purpose of beginning our summer vacations,” said former Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner. “It is to honor those who fought and fell.”

Both young and old were on hand for the ceremony on Monday.

After a flag-raising ceremony led by Walker Puckett and Colton Wilson, members of the Baker Intermediate School flag team, which had previously raised $ 2,500 for the Veterans Council, colors were presented by members of the Winchester Fire Department.

Along with a national anthem delivered by Mallory Jones, Winchester Mayor JoEllen Reed welcomed all and delivered an opening prayer.

“I always get teared up because veterans gave so much,” said Mayor Reed. “We all have family. We all have friends, and we all have those that need to be remembered…and I personally thank you for the attendance.”

Shortly after additional members of the Clark County Veterans Council, including Chuck Witt, Judge David Ward, Roy Hudson, Don Rose, and Dianna Layne, were recognized, Burtner spoke.

Burtner, who fought in the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Marine Corps, acknowledged that Clark County has made significant progress in recognizing and honoring those who served and sacrificed.

“We did not reflect. We did not honor [and] we did not do due diligence and property duty to our veterans…then our schools stepped up, and it was our schools that started to truly honor our veterans,” he said. “Now, we have come full circle to the point where we have two youngsters [from] Baker Intermediate who are willing to come to be responsible for the posting of the American flag.”

In tribute to veterans, Burtner also read from Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, which he called the greatestmemorial speech of all time, and told the story of Mike Christian, a soldier mentioned in the late Senator John McCain’s book, “Faith of My Fathers.”

Christian exemplified courage and American patriotism despite great torture and an ordeal at the hands of enemy forces during the Vietnam War.

Burtner also noted that approximately 1.3 million U.S. soldiers have died in combat, recognizing that all need to be remembered.

Shortly thereafter, Ward recited the poem “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae, with Brian McKinney – who delivered music throughout the ceremony – singing “America the Beautiful.”

Certainly, not least, along with TAPS being played by bugler Ken Henry to honor those who have fallen, several recent George Rogers Clark High School graduates read the names of those from Clark County who passed away during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

In closing, Birkes added that, while remembering those who passed, he aspired to a positive future.

“Hopefully, one day, we’ll have peace,” he said.