Jane Aldridge Bridgewater, 71

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Jane Aldridge Bridgewater, age 71, of Conyers, died Tuesday, May 27, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Alice Aldridge. She is survived by her husband, Gary Bridgewater; daughters, Alyson (Mark) Drumm, Amy (Brian) Crump; grandchildren, Mason Drumm, Landon Crump, Madelynn Crump; sister, Pam (Dick) Koerner; & nieces, Megan Nickles & Sarah Jordan.

Jane was a lifelong educator. She began her career in 1976, teaching rural Kentucky children in a school that was still heated by a coal fired furnace and no air-conditioning. After moving to Georgia in 1984, her career continued at George Walton Academy and then joined the teaching staff at her beloved Barksdale Elementary school.

Her focus was always on the elementary level and helping the kids with learning challenges. Her success stories are many and she loved to tell the stories. She loved to see children succeed. After her retirement, she returned to help with tutoring and testing the younger kids, another area she excelled in.

Jane’s other passion in life was her family, especially her three grandchildren. As soon as the first one was born fourteen years ago, she was known as Mimi. She wholeheartedly took on that responsibility. She doted on the kids any chance she got, told everyone that would listen about them, and truly would do anything the kids asked her to do if she was able. Her family knows she was put on this earth to be a grandparent.

We would like to say thank you to the dedicated staff at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital for their diligent care for Jane over the last few months. We are especially thankful for the staff of the Wound Clinic, as well as all staff associated with the IMCU and ICU units. Their professionalism, compassion, and care showed each and every day during Jane’s stay. You are ALL angels in our book! THANK YOU!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Jane to American Kidney Fund via their website http://www.kidneyfund.org

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel with Minister Curt Zehner officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, May 30, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Interment will be held Friday, June 6, 2025, at 2:00 PM Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, KY. These services will be conducted by Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home in Winchester, KY.

Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.