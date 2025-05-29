GRC graduates Class of 2025 Published 1:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A sunny day greeted Winchester on Friday, May 23.

As such, the weather was perfect for what the day had planned.

At George Rogers Clark High School, the Class of 2025 held its graduation ceremony, as hundreds of students became the next group of students to officially call themselves GRC alumni.

Email newsletter signup

“Welcome to this memorable evening in the lives of our high school seniors. Today, we come together to celebrate their accomplishments and the promising paths that lie ahead,” said outgoing George Rogers Clark High School Principal Luke Toy. “The Class of 2025 has exhibited dedication and resilience, demonstrating that they are well prepared to take the lead in the future.”

With the ceremony taking place inside Cardinal Stadium, both the home and visitor stands were filled to capacity as friends and family members gathered together for the momentous occasion.

After students were led in to the classic tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar – played by the school’s band and orchestra led by A.J. Cook – the school’s award-winning JROTC squad led a presentation of colors.

Before long, graduate Mallory Jones – who also stood out as 2024’s Miss Kentucky Teen – delivered the opening invocation.

“Thank you for the parents, families, teachers, and the mentors who have supported us, who have prayed for us, and stood beside us through every step,” she said. “Their love and sacrifice have been gifts to carry with us into the future.”

Shortly after Jones spoke, salutatorian Cassidy Lowe and valedictorian Jones Howard each spoke.

Lowe, who has already graduated with an Associates Degree from Bluegrass Community and Technical College as well courtesy of their dual credit program, spoke about the future.

“As we move into the future, let’s not lose sight of the present, these friendships, these memories and the moments we shared,” she said. “Success and goals matter, but it’s the people we walk alongside and the experiences you hold onto that give life its real meaning.”

Jones, a National Merit Finalist who will be taking a gap year to pursue welding, spoke about the path each student has chosen.

“The right path is the one that’s true to who you are,” he said. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned over these past four years, it’s that you don’t have to figure out everything on your own.”

Following Howard’s speech, the hundreds of students in attendance were each awarded their diplomas – with individual pictures taken of each and many receiving vocal, energetic reactions from those in the crowd.

Certainly not least, Toy – a former science teacher – took time to address the Class of 2025 on one final occasion.

“If you’re tempted to compare yourself to someone else’s path tonight or at any time, pause…because comparison is the thief of joy,” he said. “Don’t let comparison steal what makes you powerful…you’ll hear and see a thousand definitions of success.”