Jamie Harney Johnson, 69

Jamie Harney Johnson, born on November 15, 1955, passed away on May 26, 2025, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was 69 years old. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Staci Insko and son-in-law Brad Insko, as well as her cherished grandsons Noah and Owen. Jamie also leaves behind her sister Pamela Cassidy and brother James Harney Jr., along with nieces Whitney Estes, Kendall Cassidy, and Blair Bush; nephews Travis and Tyler Harney; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews who were part of the extended family she held dear. Jamie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Joyce Harney, and her sister Margaret “Arty” Harney Estes. Private services will be held. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.