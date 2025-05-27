Thomas Hall, 81

Thomas Hall, a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away Thursday May 22, 2025. Thomas was 81 years old and born in Clark County on December 8, 1943, to Robert and Louise Hall.

Thomas was a selfless man who was greatly respected and deeply loved by those he leaves behind. Thomas is widely known for his masterful craftsmanship of antique firearms and other artisan works. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy; his sons, Jarrod and Michael; his granddaughters, Scarlett Hall and Harper Meyer; his mother, Louise; his sister, Kathy (Jerry) Botner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Robert; sister, Anne; brother, Eugene; and brother, Donald.

Services will be held at the Leon Pace Memorial Chapel on May 27, 2025 at 12:00PM in Winchester, Kentucky. Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jarrod Hall, Michael Hall, William Elkins, Jerry Botner, Tyler Chism, and Billy Shiflett. Honorary pallbearers: Donnie Shelton, Harry Enoch, Ronnie Rogers, Wayne Estes, Randy Bashaw, and Ed Hardwick.

Visitation will begin at 11:00AM until the time of service in the chapel.

Donations can be made to your favorite charity to honor Thomas.