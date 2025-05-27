CRMC names its 2025 Mercy Award Winner Published 11:30 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Established in 2001, the Mercy Award—named for Lifepoint Health founding chairman and CEO Scott Mercy—celebrates employees who go above and beyond the call of duty to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients, colleagues, and the community.

According to a press release, Clark Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Winchester recently announced that Amy Glass, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, has been named the hospital’s 2025 Mercy Award winner.

It is the highest honor that a Lifepoint Health employee can receive, with a member of each facility, including CRMC, that best exemplifies the organization’s mission, vision, and values via extraordinary service, compassion, and dedication being honored.

“Amy’s compassion, drive, and integrity are evident in everything she does,” said CRMC Chief Nursing Officer Cindy Wesley. “She delivers care with a level of empathy and thoroughness that is truly inspiring.”

As stated, Glass’s nomination reflects her deep impact on those around her. Since being the first nurse to graduate from Clark Regional’s nurse extern program, Glass has become a highly respected critical care nurse known for exceptional leadership, a calming presence, and tireless patient advocacy. Her ability to remain composed under pressure, ask critical questions, and ensure no detail is overlooked has led to recognition from coworkers and physicians.

In addition to clinical experience, Glass serves as a preceptor, thereby helping to shape an upcoming generation of caregivers by guiding nursing students through hands-on learning. Her influence extends beyond the bedside– with kindness, emotional strength, and professionalism noticed and felt throughout the hospital.

As a result of being named a Mercy Award Winner, Glass will be considered for Lifepoint’s 2025 companywide Mercy Award, which will be announced later this summer during a ceremony in Nashville, TN.